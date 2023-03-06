Pinnon Meats homicide suspect brought back to Rockford jail, bond set

The man accused of fatally shooting Pinnon Meats employee Peggy Anderson has been brought back to Rockford and is now in the Winnebago County Jail.

According to the state's attorney's office, Jones arrived in Rockford on Friday after being held in a Madison County, Alabama jail.

Jones had his first court appearance in Rockford on Saturday where bond was set at $5 million.

Jones, 40, was arrested by the North Alabama Violent Crime Task Force on Feb. 3 and booked early the next day into the Madison County Jail in Huntsville.

Jones was identified early on in the Jan. 11 shooting death of Anderson, 63, of Rockford, who worked in the store's bakery department and lived in an apartment above the business, 2324 N. Court St.

Jones' next court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

