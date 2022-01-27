Pinocchios likely no more in Midtown as restaurant's landlord demands $182K in unpaid rent

Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
·3 min read

Pinocchios Incredible Italian may be no more in Fort Collins as the restaurant chain's owner, Annie Vick — who was charged with fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission last year — now faces claims of unpaid back rent.

The Midtown eatery, 4306 S. College Ave., was closed Monday afternoon with a court summons, order from the sheriff's office and other documents taped to its door indicating Pinocchios Incredible Italian and Vick owes the property's owner more than $182,000 in past-due rent and late fees spanning from the spring 2020 through the end of 2021.

Fort Collins restaurant inspections: 3 require reinspection

Neither Vick nor the attorney for Apple Colorado LLC, the building's owner, responded to emails from the Coloradoan as of 1 p.m. Wednesday. Phone calls to the restaurant also went unanswered Monday and Wednesday.

Pinocchios in Midtown opened at the start of 2020

Pinocchios Incredible Italian, part of a Northern Colorado chain that started in Longmont in 2003, quietly opened its doors at 4306 S. College Ave. in January 2020 after subleasing the long-vacant former Applebee's building in 2019, according to court documents obtained by the Coloradoan.

County and court documents were taped in the window of Pinocchios Incredible Italian&#39;s Fort Collins location Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The restaurant, which appeared closed, faces claims that it owes its property&#39;s owner more than $182,000 in past due rent.
County and court documents were taped in the window of Pinocchios Incredible Italian's Fort Collins location Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The restaurant, which appeared closed, faces claims that it owes its property's owner more than $182,000 in past due rent.

At the time, the Fort Collins restaurant became the sixth Pinocchios Incredible Italian location across the Front Range.

As of Tuesday, Pinocchios Incredible Italian listed three current locations on its website, including restaurants in Longmont, Loveland and Frederick. One of its former Longmont locations, 1751 Hover St., had a final eviction notice from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office posted on its door as of Wednesday, according to a photograph sent to the Coloradoan.

The restaurant's former Niwot location, which was purchased by franchisees Kelsey and Joe DeBoard in early 2021, has since been renamed and reopened as Cimmini's, Kelsey DeBoard told the Coloradoan Tuesday.

The DeBoards decided to go independent and change the restaurant's original Pinocchios name in an effort to separate themselves from Vick, who "just wasn't holding up her end of the bargain when it came to the franchise," Kelsey DeBoard said, claiming that, among other issues, Vick let the restaurant's liquor license lapse last fall.

Kelsey DeBoard said the couple's final straw came last October when the SEC charged Vick, a Colorado investment adviser, with fraudulently raising $3.2 million from investors using a pooled investment fund she owned, according to the SEC.

The DeBoards reopened their restaurant as Cimmini's within the month.

Vick later agreed to pay back profits made through the fund as well as a civil penalty and interest all totaling more than $1.1 million. As part of her settlement, she'll also been prohibited from acting as an officer or director of any private company, according to SEC.

Pinocchios Incredible Italian appears to have closed its Fort Collins location following claims it failed to pay rent on its Midtown building.
Pinocchios Incredible Italian appears to have closed its Fort Collins location following claims it failed to pay rent on its Midtown building.

Allegations against Pinocchios detailed

In Fort Collins, Apple Colorado LLC alleges Pinocchios Incredible Italian first failed to pay its full rent in December 2019, followed by similar failures from April 1, 2020, through Jan. 1, 2021.

After reaching an agreement to pay back rent in February 2021, the restaurant's account once again became delinquent when the restaurant failed to pay its full rent from July 1, 2021, through the rest of the year. It also failed to pay property taxes as required under its sublease, court documents show.

Looking back on 2021: Fort Collins area sees 35 openings, 12 closures for the year

Erin Udell reports on news, culture, history and more for the Coloradoan. Contact her at ErinUdell@coloradoan.com. The only way she can keep doing what she does is with your support. If you subscribe, thank you. If not, sign up for a digital subscription to the Coloradoan today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins restaurants: Pinocchios appears closed over unpaid rent

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SFPD links 6th death to 'The Doodler,' increase reward

    Police say the serial killer known as "The Doodler" targeted the gay community in the 1970s. A surviving victim told police the suspect was "doodling" on a napkin while talking to him in a diner.

  • Well-known TV journalist will not go ‘unpunished’ for insulting me, says Erdoğan

    Offence of insulting president carries jail term of one to four years

  • More apartments. The latest on Idaho’s tallest proposed building. What’s coming near you

    155 apartments here, 48 there: Our latest update of planned developments, construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley.

  • Samsung targets 5G smartphone growth in 2022

    Electronics giant Samsung is aiming for a bigger share of the smartphone market this year -- as it gears up to unveil more models capable of 5G.On Thursday the world's largest smartphone and memory chip maker reported its best fourth-quarter profits in four years -- and pointed to a possible price rebound for its memory chips as early as the first half of 2022.The company also forecast greater global tech demand for the upcoming year - though it warned that supply chain challenges may remain.A Samsung executive told investors next-generation 5G models are set to make up more than half of all smartphone sales in 2022, and that the company, which captures around 20% of the global smartphone market, stands ready to meet that increased demand.Analysts say this will pit Samsung head-to-head with low-cost Chinese smartphone rivals like Xiaomi and Vivo in markets outside China.Meanwhile profits at Samsung's chip business, its largest division, more than doubled from the same quarter a year ago.But analysts say they were still lower than market expectations.One factor was fewer memory chip shipments, signalling a push to prioritize profits over volume.

  • NY Attorney General Tish James says Trump changed his mind about her investigation into his company only after being subpoenaed for a deposition

    In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.

  • Mike Lindell's lawyers are dodging meetings for Dominion's defamation lawsuit and refusing to hand over discovery material, court documents show

    The MyPillow CEO's lawyers say they won't participate in the discovery process until the Supreme Court hears all of their appeals.

  • JPMorgan Executives Ousted in a $200 Million Probe Land New Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Streeters shuddered as the news broke last year that U.S. regulators were examining whether bank employees were using personal phones to text about business with each other and clients -- a rule that just about everyone seemed to be breaking.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsTech Giants Drag Down Stocks While Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New

  • Oil Prices Could Reach $100 This Year. It’s Bad for Oil Producers, Too.

    Talk of $100-a-barrel oil has intensified in recent days, but triple-digit prices may pose a disadvantage for major oil-producing nations that are set to meet next week to decide the best course of action on production levels. “It isn’t in OPEC+’s best interest to see prices go through $90 [a barrel] this year and move higher,” says Bob Ryan, chief commodity and energy strategist at BCA Research. “The potential for demand destruction is high at these levels, especially if the [U.S. dollar] remains strong,” he adds, as local currency costs will become “prohibitive,” especially in emerging market economies.

  • Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Assistant Says ‘Unconscionable Conduct’ Secured Her Silence

    Ashley Walters says violence, intimidation, and "other coercive acts" delayed her legal complaint, so Manson shouldn't be allowed to claim her right to sue for "deranged" acts of sexual harassment and abuse has expired

  • California set to bring back COVID-19 sick pay for workers

    Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislators have reached a deal to reintroduce the program, which requires businesses to pay employees sick leave while they recover from COVID-19 infection and credits businesses for doing so.

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2035

    If you ask the average person to name the world's biggest public company, most would probably correctly guess the $2.7 trillion behemoth Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). And odds are good that a sizable segment of this crowd would be able to name a few other members of the trillion-dollar capitalization club: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

  • 5 Commonly Held Beliefs About Retirement That Are Simply Wrong

    Retirement planning requires a lot of guesswork about what will happen in the future. Unfortunately, many future workers are actually buying into some common misconceptions that could lead them to set savings goals that fall short. For years, retirees have been told about the 4% rule when deciding how much to withdraw from retirement accounts.

  • How to land your dream job in tech: Heads of talent at Amazon, Meta, Google, and more share how job seekers can stand out in the interview process

    There are tens of thousands of open jobs at some of the tech industry's largest employers, including Meta, Google, Amazon, and more.

  • U.S. Clears Second-Largest Ever Loan of Oil From Strategic Reserve

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Energy announced the loan of 13.4 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic reserve as part of a renewed effort by the Biden administration to contain oil prices that have surged to their highest level since 2014.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to

  • Crude Oil Wave Analysis – There Should Be a Correction

    Crude was in an uptrend since the ease of travel restrictions globally. Even the Omicron variant plaguing the world doesn’t stop the profit-hungry travel industry, which has been struggling during the pandemic.

  • Business owners using sites like PayPal or Venmo now face a stricter tax-reporting minimum of $600 a year

    Venmo, PayPal and other similar peer-to-peer payment sites now have to report over $600 in annual business transactions to the IRS.

  • Prince Andrew denies close friendship with Ghislaine Maxwell in US court files

    In US court files, the prince, who denies assault claims, also asks for a jury trial in his accuser's lawsuit.

  • Prince Andrew renews attempt to get Giuffre suit dismissed

    Prince Andrew’s lawyers asked a U.S. court again Wednesday to throw out a lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse, citing multiple legal defenses. Among them: The lawyers said that if any sexual activity did occur between the prince and Virginia Giuffre, it was consensual. The court filing made clear that Andrew wasn’t admitting sexual contact with Giuffre.

  • What Happens if Russia Cuts Off Europe's Natural Gas?

    While Russia masses troops and military equipment near its border with Ukraine, parallel tensions have been building in world energy markets. It is not hard to see why. Natural gas flowing through a web of pipelines from Russia heats homes and power factories across much of Europe. Russia is also one of the continent’s key sources of oil. Now Western officials are considering what happens if Moscow issues a doomsday response to the tensions — a cutoff of those gas and oil supplies, in the depths