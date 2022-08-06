Pinon man arrested on suspicion of murder and domestic violence

Crime scene tape

The Department of Justice's Arizona district announced that law enforcement arrested a Pinon man on Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder and multiple counts of domestic violence relating to a Pinon woman who went missing and was later found dead.

In a Friday press release, the DOJ said that 30-year-old Tre C. James was indicted on eight counts alleging that he fatally shot Jamie Yazzie, also of Pinon, who went missing in summer of 2019.

Yazzie had been listed as a missing person with numerous law enforcement agencies tasked with investigating her disappearance. The DOJ said Yazzie's remains were found on the Hopi Indian Reservation in November 2021.

The release also alleges James committed several acts of domestic violence against three victims between 2018 and 2021 that included suffocation, strangling, kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon. The DOJ did not elaborate on what if any relationship James had with Yazzie or the other domestic violence victims.

His next court appearance is on Aug. 9 in U.S. District Court in Flagstaff.

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona is committed to addressing the persistent violence endured by Native American families and communities in the state of Arizona, including by working with Tribal nations to address the important issues of missing or murdered indigenous persons and acts of domestic violence," the release stated.

