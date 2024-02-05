Pinpoint Forecast: Feb. 4, 2024

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday’s storm arrived with howling winds, just like we saw with the atmospheric river event that came barreling through Kern County last week.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for most of the valley, with 20 to 30 mile per hour sustained winds and gusts to 45 mph, until 10 p.m. tonight. The winds are faster through the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park, with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 60-80 mph. These winds will be slow to die down overnight, so as the rain and snow arrives, that will likely cause limited visibility, especially in the mountains.

As we talk about that precipitation, some forecasts are calling for an inch or more of rain in the valley, however the dry southeasterly winds are causing a lot of evaporation and are enhancing our infamous rain shadow. As a result, I expect Bakersfield will have to wait a bit longer for the cold front to sweep in from the north overnight.

However, Monday and Tuesday are still looking quite wet, with an expected half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain. In areas where thunderstorms form, there will be heavy localized rain, with the possibility of small hail, erratic winds, and dangerous cloud to ground lightning. In those areas where more rain falls, localized flooding is expected, just as we saw last Thursday. With all this rain, and saturated soil levels already, mudslides are possible in the mountains with rockslides possible in the Kern River Canyon. There is also the possibility of dangerous flash flooding along slopes and out in the Kern Desert.

The higher elevations have a much better chance to see that inch or more of rain, with the snow line starting at 6,000 feet on Monday and falling to 5,000 feet on Tuesday. That is above pass level, but a slushy mix is possible on Hwy 58 and I-5. As for our highest elevations, locations above 6,000 feet will see 3-6 inches of snow Monday with another 3-6 inches of snow on Tuesday, bringing the chance for Alta Sierra Ski Resort to get a foot or more of fresh powder! Further north, some of the Sierra Nevada ski resorts are seeing forecasts with 6 to 8 feet of snow!

Looking ahead, as the low pressure system that’s driving this atmospheric river event slowly moves north, we’ll have the continued chance to see showers Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The long range forecast shows high pressure building in this weekend, and with calm clear skies we should see the development of dense, valley fog.

