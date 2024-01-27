Pinpoint Forecast: Jan. 26, 2024

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The possibility of late night and morning fog in Kern County will continue until Tuesday, causing visibility to drop to a quarter of a mile or less by Saturday morning. We are expecting a warming trend, with the potential for high temperatures that could break records on Monday and Tuesday. A significant atmospheric river will approach our area on Thursday, February 1st, and Friday, February 2nd, bringing moderate to heavy precipitation and strong winds. There is a high risk, greater than 60% chance, of hazardous and intense rainfall in the Sierra Nevada below 7,000 feet and the adjacent foothills from Thursday, February 1st, to Sunday, February 4th. Tomorrow, air quality in Kern County will be moderate.

