Pinpoint Forecast: October 7, 2023
The 21-year-old phenom was virtually unknown when the Rangers took him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
Bryce Harper led the way for the Phillies, and Clayton Kershaw did the opposite for the Dodgers in Saturday's NLDS Game 1s.
The Rangers surprised the Orioles with a win in Baltimore, and then the Astros did what they do in October, rolling to a victory over the Twins
The Phillies dealt the Braves their worst loss of the entire season in Game 1 of the NLDS, and Bryce Harper played a key role.
On Saturday, the Twins joined the list of teams that have fallen victim to the mighty Alvarez in the postseason.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is on October 10 and 11 this year. Here are the best early Prime Day deals you can get before the event begins.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter in an easy win.
Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
Starting in January, the IRS will make the $7,500 federal EV tax credit available immediately via dealers. The Treasury Department announced the update on Friday, noting that dealers will have the option to "reduce the purchase price of the vehicle or provide cash to the buyer." The update also applies to buyers taking advantage of the $4,000 credit for used EVs.
Here are six players who are ready to come back after a disastrous 2022-23 and outperform their ADP this season.
The fall sales spectacular officially kicks off next week, but epic markdowns on TVs, headphones and laptops are rolling in fast.
You can order Samsung's 2023 M8 smart monitor for $500. Usually $700, the display includes built-in streaming apps and smart-home and workspace features.
This week, we drive the Buick Envista, Mercedes-AMG C 43 and Mercedes-Benz GLS 580. We go to Goodwood Revival and discuss EV sports car successor rumors.
Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is investing $597 million in Reliance Retail, valuing the largest Indian retail chain at a whopping $100 billion. The investment follows KKR and Qatar Investment Authority together investing $1.7 billion in the Indian firm, which is part of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund's investment will fetch it a 0.59% stake in Reliance Retail.
The week of Oct. 2, 2023, began with the surprising news that a government shutdown had been averted over the weekend at the last moment. That development was quickly overshadowed by the fight among House Republicans over whether to depose their leader for reaching a solution.
Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has warned around 6,800 current and former employees that their personal data was accessed via a data breach.