Pinpoint Weather 12 Forecast at 11
Pinpoint Weather 12 Forecast at 11 with Meteorologist Catie McNeil 10/7/23.
Pinpoint Weather 12 Forecast at 11 with Meteorologist Catie McNeil 10/7/23.
We had another fun day of college football.
No. 10 Notre Dame’s dreams of a College Football Playoff berth were almost certainly put to rest with a 33-20 loss at No. 25 Louisville.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter in an easy win.
Bobby Green scored what is unquestionably the most significant victory over his long MMA career when he essentially knocked out surging Grant Dawson with one punch Saturday at Apex.
The Buffs are now 4-2.
At 5-1 overall and 3-0 in SEC play, Alabama is very much in the thick of both the SEC and College Football Playoff races.
Here's how to watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
Dillon Gabriel and No. 12 Oklahoma were out for revenge against No. 3 Texas, and it showed in a dramatic 34-30 victory.
Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked our favorites — snap 'em up before they're gone.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight this weekend as the tour shifts to the treacherous Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Starting in January, the IRS will make the $7,500 federal EV tax credit available immediately via dealers. The Treasury Department announced the update on Friday, noting that dealers will have the option to "reduce the purchase price of the vehicle or provide cash to the buyer." The update also applies to buyers taking advantage of the $4,000 credit for used EVs.
Car dealers can give buyers an instant rebate for purchasing certain electric vehicles starting in January of 2024, according to new guidance released by the IRS.
"Who are you to determine whether or not an apology or whatever is satisfactory to a group of people that you do not belong to, who are the people who are offended?" The post Resurfaced 10-year-old racist tweets from beloved influencer couple prompt conversation about holding creators accountable appeared first on In The Know.
The company sent its first two prototype satellites into space on Friday as part of Project Kuiper, its answer to SpaceX’s Starlink service.
The AI industry is progressing at a terrifying pace, but no amount of training will ever prepare an AI model to stop people from making it generate images of pregnant Sonic the Hedgehog. Both Meta and Microsoft’s AI image generators went viral this week for responding to prompts like “Karl marx large breasts” and fictional characters doing 9/11. It’s powered by Llama 2, Meta’s new collection of AI models that the company claims is as “helpful” as ChatGPT, and Emu, Meta’s foundational model for image generation.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is on trial for alleged fraud and conspiracy as he led the company’s swift rise and implosion. For those unfamiliar with the case, her breakdown of how FTX went from the third-largest crypto exchange valued at a peak of $32 billion to bankruptcy will get you up to speed. You can also follow along with her and the TechCrunch team’s coverage in the Chain Reaction newsletter, which drops Thursdays at 12 pm PT, and the Chain Reaction podcast, which will hit your feed every Thursday.
Kia plans to build the NCAS port, which is the most common charging standard, into all of its new electric vehicles that go on sale in North America starting in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Texas and Oklahoma headline Week 6 while LSU visits Missouri and Kentucky heads to Georgia.