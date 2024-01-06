Pinpoint Weather 12 Forecast
12 News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano has an updated look at the forecast.
12 News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano has an updated look at the forecast.
"The aesthetic is not good, guys, if you’re wearing a sock with your workout shoes… They shouldn't show!" said the RHOBH star.
Nearly 12,000 shoppers are fans of this cleaner.
Snag a popular smart scale for $24, a popular humidifier for 40% off, a fancy electric toothbrush for $14 and more great deals.
Bedard grabbed his jaw as he skated off the ice.
Learn more about what taxable income is, the differences between taxable income and nontaxable income, and how it affects the taxes you’ll owe.
The Republican primary caucus on January 15 officially kicks off the 2024 race for the White House. The process remains largely unchanged for Republicans, but is vastly different for Democrats this year. Here's your guide to the 2024 Iowa caucus.
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine to talk through the two spectacular games from last night and start discussing the trade landscape as the deadline nears.
In the months before the Pac-12 becomes another ghost of conferences past, its women’s basketball programs are poised to show why most were excited for the formation in the first place.
This handy device gets a perfect five-star rating from 11,000+ shoppers.
Uber has quietly been testing a flexible pricing service in more than a dozen cities in India, a move that could help it expand its consumer base in the South Asian nation and put pressure on rival ride-hailing platforms, including Ola and inDrive. The flexible pricing service, called Uber Flex, was started in India in October last year and has since expanded to more than 12 cities, including Aurangabad, Ajmer, Bareilly, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Gwalior, Indore, Jodhpur and Surat, among others, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Uber confirmed that the flexible pricing service has expanded.
Kyrie Irving and a Utah rabbi had a brief interaction over his "I'm a Jew and I'm proud" sign during Monday night's game in Salt Lake CIty.
Green has missed 10 games because of his latest incident.
The Cavaliers guard paused his career in August to address his mental health, which he says is still a work in progress.
Martin Scorsese’s latest and greatest, Killers of the Flower Moon, is premiering globally on Apple TV+ in just over a week. The film drops on January 12.
iSeeCars' latest study found that smaller, cheaper, more fuel-efficient vehicles became more popular last year, and noted that the trend will likely continue through 2024.
These deals won't last.
LG just announced a new lineup of OLED TVs ahead of next week’s CES 2024 event. These displays boast 144Hz refresh rates and AI processors for enhanced visuals.
It's rarely easy to buy a home. And if you can find a house you love, the question becomes: Is now a good time to buy?
These chews let my pup chill out.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.