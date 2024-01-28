Pinpoint Weather: Temperatures close to normal this week

After last night’s rainfall, the front that brought it will bring to some areas–mostly west of the Blue Ridge–steady or falling temperatures this afternoon. The temperature arc for the day is relatively flat.

There will be some moisture later today and tonight that comes in from the northwest with colder air. Snow showers are quite possible above 3000 feet in the mountains of Southwest Virginia and those along the VA/WV border.

Today’s steady or falling temperatures will begin a period of cooler air that will be close to normal for the end of January.





There is a chance of rain and snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

