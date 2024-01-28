Pinpoint Weather: This week starts blustery and cool

Mountain snow showers are likely this evening as cold air and moisture from a departing low-pressure system leave our region. Most snowfall will be above 3000 feet but some light snow showers and flurries may reach down into the NRV, which is around 1900-2200 feet.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and blustery with NW wind gusting over 20-25 mph. Higher speeds are possible along the Blue Ridge from Franklin County into North Carolina. This area may see gusts as high as 50 mph.

Tonight will be cooler with lows in the 30s. Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the 30s to 50s from west to east.





Temperatures this week will vary but be fairly close to normal for the end of January and first of February.





This weekend’s rainfall is creating flood concerns along the Dan River. Flood Warnings are in effect with their start and expiration following the river’s crest. The graphic below shows when the flood warnings are expected to expire.

Have a great week!

