Pintaras Jaya Berhad's (KLSE:PTARAS) Dividend Will Be MYR0.06

Pintaras Jaya Berhad (KLSE:PTARAS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.06 per share on the 9th of January. The dividend yield will be 4.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Pintaras Jaya Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Pintaras Jaya Berhad's dividend was only 59% of earnings, however it was paying out 150% of free cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 138.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 21%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.075 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.10. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.9% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Unfortunately, Pintaras Jaya Berhad's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Pintaras Jaya Berhad is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Pintaras Jaya Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 4 warning signs for Pintaras Jaya Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

