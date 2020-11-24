PINTEREST ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Pinterest, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) common stock between May 16, 2019 and November 1, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 22, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On October 31, 2019, the Company announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company reported disappointing financial results, including 8% growth in the U.S. MAUs year over year, reaching 87 million, only 8 million more than the same period of the previous year. Pinterest also missed its consensus projections and reported lower than expected U.S. advertising revenue. The Company only marginally increased its full year 2019 guidance, implying further deceleration in the future quarters.

On this news, the price of the Company’s shares steeply declined by 17%, to close at $20.86 on November 1, 2019.

The Complaint, filed on November 23, 2020, alleges that Pinterest made false and misleading statements to the public throughout the Class Period and failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s addressable market in the U.S. was reaching its maximum capacity; (ii) which significantly decelerated Pinterest’s future ability to monetize on U.S. average revenue per user; (iii) Pinterest was at an increased risk of losing advertising revenue; (iv) and as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

