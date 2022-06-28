Pinterest CEO steps down, Google executive to take up job

(Reuters) - Pinterest Inc said on Tuesday that long-time Chief Executive Officer Ben Silbermann would step down, handing over the reins of the social media platform to Google commerce executive Bill Ready.

Shares of Pinterest rose 9% in extended trading.

Silbermann, who co-founded the company in 2010, will transition to the newly created role of executive chairman.

Ready served as president of Commerce, Payments & Next Billion Users at Alphabet Inc's Google and oversaw Google's vision, strategy and the delivery of its commerce products.

