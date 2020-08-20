Following the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and many others at the hands of police, there's been more of a national effort to support people of color.

One way people are standing in solidarity is by supporting Black-owned brands, and that's a part of the reason Pinterest has launched a Black-owned fashion and beauty shop.

In addition to celebrating National Black Business Month, the company said there was an increased interest in Pinners searching for "Black-owned business" as well as "support small business" from June 22 to July 19 compared to the same time period in 2019.

MORE: Blackout Day 2020: Black-owned beauty and fashion brands to support now and forever

PHOTO: An undated image released by Pinterest promotes a Black-owned fashion and beauty shop. (Pinterest)

The curated collection features over 20 Black-owned fashion and beauty brands and more than 600 products all in one spot to make it easier for Pinners to discover and shop from mission-driven brands.

A few standout labels featured include Beauty Bakerie, The Folklore and Lemlem.

Each product featured has a shoppable product pin that links buyers directly to the respective store's virtual checkout -- allowing funds made to go directly to each retailer.

PHOTO:An undated image released by Pinterest promotes the launch of a Black-owned fashion and beauty shop. (Pinterest)

MORE: Beyonce releases 'Black Parade' and directory of Black-owned businesses to support

Pinterest previously has offered collections surrounding small brands for holiday shopping and in April to help promote Earth Day.

Pinterest launches Black-owned fashion and beauty shop originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com