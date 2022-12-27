Pinterest (PINS) Shares Gained 28% in Q3

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials sectors contributed to the performance of the strategy in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

TimesSquare Capital highlighted stocks like Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is a global visual discovery platform. On December 22, 2022, Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) stock closed at $24.72 per share. One-month return of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) was -1.24% and its shares lost 33.94% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has a market capitalization of $16.766 billion.

TimesSquare Capital made the following comment about Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Better performance came from Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS), an image-based social media company. Their shares surged 28% after reporting second quarter results inclusive of in line revenues and a higher level of monthly active users. Results were aided by large online retailers and international advertisers."

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 68 hedge fund portfolios held Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) at the end of the third quarter, which was 41 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in another article and shared the best affordable stocks to invest in. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Sell PACCAR (PCAR) Now?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials […]

  • Israel regulator awards licence to investors to set up new digital bank

    Israel's banking regulator on Sunday approved a conditional licence and control permit to a group of entrepreneurs to establish a new online bank, the second addition to the highly concentrated banking sector in three years. The Bank of Israel said its banking supervision department had completed the inspection process for the new institution named Esh Bank Israel. These include completing the development and testing phases of new technology and hiring a management team and bank staff.

  • ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) Stock Declined on Management Guidance

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials […]

  • Should You Investigate JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) At AU$42.15?

    JB Hi-Fi Limited ( ASX:JBH ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in...

  • Should You Invest in PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC)?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small/Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2500 Growth Index and returned 0.22% (net), and the index return was -0.12%. During the quarter, weakness in Financials, Health […]

  • Should You Investigate Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) At US$260?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Danaher Corporation ( NYSE:DHR ). The company's stock received...

  • James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • Kim Kardashian shares videos of daughter North performing duet with Sia at annual Christmas party

    ‘Cutest thing ever’

  • Here’s Why Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) Fell in Q3

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials […]

  • Should You Consider Buying Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Stock?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials […]

  • Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.072 (vs RM0.15 in FY 2021)

    Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad ( KLSE:HIGHTEC ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: RM26.7m (up 22...

  • DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2022 DouYu International Holdings Limited misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.09 EPS, expectations were $0.13. Operator: Good morning and good evening ladies and gentlemen. Thank you and welcome to DouYu International Holdings Limited Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this […]

  • Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2022 Symbotic Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.1 EPS, expectations were $-0.04. Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Symbotic’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. […]

  • Two Venezuelan families. Two immigration policies. Two different outcomes

    Two families escaped Venezuela under two different immigration policies. A new Biden program allowed one family get travel approval in a matter of weeks. Another Trump-era program barred another family from seeking asylum in the U.S., deporting her.

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:SOP)?

    Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad ( KLSE:SOP ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the...

  • StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 StoneCo Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.6, expectations were $0.32. Operator: Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the StoneCo Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings release. […]

  • Retail sales jump 7.6% during critical holiday shopping season

    Retail sales rose 7.6% during the critical holiday season, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, a measure that tracks online and in-store spending.

  • Republican Congressman-elect George Santos admits to lying about his education and his work history: local reports

    Beleaguered Republican Congressman-elect George Santos admitted Monday to lying about his education and his work history but assured his supporters he’s still fit to hold public office, according to local reports. His confession comes after a report from The New York Times that brought up discrepancies on his résumé. “If I disappointed anyone by résumé embellishment, I’m sorry,” he said in an ...

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Three major headwinds have been combining to buffet the markets – persistently high inflation, the Fed’s rising interest rates in its ongoing battle to tame it, and the increasing worries that a recession is around the corner. In such an unpredictable market environment, investors need to find some clear and reliable sign to indicate just which stocks are the most attractive choices to weather the volatile conditions. One of the clearest such signals comes from the corporate insiders, company of