Pinterest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $17.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company posted revenue of $877.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $885.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $96 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PINS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PINS

