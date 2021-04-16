Pinterest Tumbles Most in Six Weeks Amid Elevated Volume

1 / 2

Pinterest Tumbles Most in Six Weeks Amid Elevated Volume

Katrina Lewis
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- (Adds additional context and chart.)

Pinterest shares dropped as much as 11%, the most since early March as trading volume was double the three-month average.Pinterest is the biggest decliner in the S&P Internet Select Industry Index FridayStock is up 20% this year and hit a record as recently as Feb. 16Company will report 1Q results on April 27NOTE: Bloomberg Intelligence, Pinterest Traction With Small Advertisers Helps ARPU: 1Q PreviewNOTE: Earlier, Pinterest Options, Trading, Social Media Surge

