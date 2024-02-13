Pinto on 30 years at Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers - and what lies ahead

CAMBRIDGE – After three decades at the Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers – more than 20 of those years at the helm of the non-profit health and social services organization – Paulo Pinto said he feels more thrilled to come to work each day than he did on that first day, Jan. 24, 1994.

“I feel more excited and confident about my abilities and the resources that we have to manage the organization and address the issues at hand, as well as the opportunities,” said the MAPS CEO.

Pinto has guided this organization dedicated to improving the lives of Portuguese speakers in Massachusetts towards significant expansion in office locations, services, diversity, and financial achievements, often through challenging times.

Looking back, he said it’s been a journey marked by much satisfaction and inspiration.

“Satisfaction in knowing that our work makes a difference in the life of our community members and inspired to do more for MAPS and our community,” he told O Jornal.

As an immigrant, Pinto has experienced firsthand the challenges of integrating into a new culture as well as the benefits of community development.

A Portuguese native raised in Mozambique, he immigrated to Massachusetts with his family in 1980, originally settling in Taunton.

After earning a Political Science degree at UMass Dartmouth, he worked at the Immigrants’ Assistance Center in New Bedford for a short while before joining MAPS to oversee the newly merged organization’s Disease Prevention and Education Program.

He led a team of community health workers providing much-needed community education and testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STI). Despite many obstacles and initial community pushback, the program grew to become one of MAPS’ cornerstone health services.

A year later, after earning his master’s degree in Public Administration from Suffolk University, he was appointed MAPS Deputy Executive Director by Victor DoCouto, at the time the organization’s executive director.

In 2000, with DoCouto’s departure, Pinto became MAPS executive director.

Among Pinto’s many challenges were stabilizing the organization’s finances and building capacity and self-sufficiency, which he achieved by developing and fostering new relationships with local business leaders and donors and establishing the MAPS Endowment Fund.

He has overseen significant changes over the years, of which he is proud. He said there’s a sense of accomplishment in seeing the organization grow and being able to help more people as a result.

Looking back, he said he feels most proud of “the thousands of clients we helped reach their dreams and the many staff we gave opportunities to, who as a result, have grown professionally and taken leadership roles at MAPS and other organizations.”

How has MAPS grown under Paulo Pinto’s leadership?

In Fiscal Year 2023, MAPS provided crucial services to a record 24,272 Portuguese, Brazilian and Cabo Verdean immigrants – a nearly 35% increase over the previous fiscal year. MAPS offers child and family clinical services, citizenship and immigration assistance, domestic violence and sexual assault services, elder services, health insurance assistance, and mental health support, among other vital programs.

Under Pinto’s leadership, MAPS has significantly expanded its programs and geographical reach, extending services into Lowell, Dorchester, Framingham, Brighton, and, most recently, Everett. Currently, the organization employees 50 bilingual and bicultural staff members and runs on an annual operating budget of almost $5 million.

“Paulo’s service and leadership for 30 years have been instrumental in transforming MAPS into the organization it is today,” said Attorney António Massa Viana, President of the MAPS Board of Directors. “His work ensures MAPS will be able to continue serving our community for generations to come, and his love for MAPS greatly inspires those of us who work with him daily. I learn a lot from Paulo, and it is an honor to work alongside him.”

Pinto also spearheaded the creation of key fundraisers such as the annual MAPS Chip In for Charity Golf Tournament and the MAPS Awards Gala, an annual event honoring outstanding community leaders who have significantly impacted the lives of Portuguese speakers and other immigrants in Massachusetts.

Recent choices to purchase office buildings in Lowell and Everett are indicators of MAPS’ robust financial well-being and a testament to Pinto’s successful management and visionary leadership.

What’s the secret ingredient behind MAPS CEO’s success?

According to Pinto, the real secret to his success is simple.

“Being passionate about our mission and the desire to build a strong organization that can make our community proud and better meets its needs,” he said.

A proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, Pinto is known for building a positive, welcoming, and warm work environment.

His commitment to fostering respect and inclusivity has played a pivotal role in shaping MAPS into an organization that stands out for its exceptional diversity.

What ambitious goals does Pinto have for MAPS?

Not one to rest on his previous achievements, Pinto continues to envision ambitious goals for MAPS and to work towards developing solutions for emerging problems and pressing challenges to the well-being of the growing Portuguese-speaking immigrant community, especially issues around lack of support and housing solutions for highly vulnerable seniors without a safety net due to their immigration status. Those in the community who work closely with him often hear Pinto mention his long-held dream of raising enough funds to create a housing facility to support aging community members.

While the buildout is underway at MAPS offices in Everett and Somerville, Pinto is working on opening the organization’s seventh office in May.

He is also looking at opportunities to buy a fourth building in Framingham to house a large office in the MetroWest area and continue to grow the Endowment in partnership with the Greater Lowell Community Foundation to protect the future of the organization and make it more self-sufficient.

Honored for long-lasting commitment to community

Pinto’s contributions have not gone unnoticed over the years by the community at large, earning him recognitions such as The Brazilian Times Community Service Award in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2019, and the Portuguese Heritage Award from the Massachusetts Portuguese American Legislative Caucus at the State House in 2010.

In addition to MAPS, he has served the community through various groups, championing community service.

He served on former Governor Charlie Baker’s Council to Address Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, former Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s Advisory Council on New Americans, the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition’s (MIRA) Board of Directors, and took part in Cambridge Health Alliance’s Community Health Advisory Board. He is a member of the Jane Doe Inc. Board of Directors, the Dr. Leitão Memorial Scholarship Fund advisory committee, and the Board of Directors of the Boston Portuguese Festival.

“It is hard to believe that 30 years have passed,” said Pinto. “It is very exciting to see that we have accomplished so many goals, but I’m even more excited about all the work that still needs to be done. I have always seen myself not just as a caretaker but also as a builder of this organization. I am grateful for the incredible support our community, staff, and board have given me throughout the years.”

Lurdes C. da Silva may be reached at ldasilva@ojornal.com. To read more stories about the Portuguese-speaking community in English and Portuguese, please visit ojornal.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Pinto celebrates 30 years at Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers