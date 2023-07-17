Pinto beans, toilet paper among odd assortment swiped in Sam’s Club crime spree, cops say

The owner of an Oklahoma diner stole more than $7,700 in merchandise from Sam’s Club stores over several months, police said.

Authorities said the man did so by exploiting the warehouse chain’s “Scan & Go” feature, which allows members to skip the checkout line by scanning their items on their phone and paying in the app.

But the restaurant owner only scanned and paid for some of the items he took from the store, according to a July 14 news release from the Tulsa Police Department.

“This allowed him to leave the store with a larger quantity of merchandise than he paid for,” officials said.

McClatchy News reached out to Sam’s Club for a statement on July 17 and is awaiting a response.

Between September and November, police said he stole $2,500 in goods from a Sam’s Club in Tulsa. Then, between December and March, police said he stole $4,300 in merchandise from the same store.

The man was also accused of stealing $900 in product from the Sam’s Club store in Owasso between February and March.

Police said the odd assortment of stolen merchandise included pinto beans, toilet paper, whipped cream, sour cream, cheese, sugar, mashed potatoes, salmon, avocados, storage containers, hash browns, bread, salad, foil, frozen shrimp, mozzarella sticks, peaches, chocolate syrup, ground cinnamon, plastic forks and juice.

The diner owner was arrested on July 14, police said, and charged with two counts of larceny from a retailer and four counts of larceny from a retailer under $1,000.

$62,000 in groceries for senior center vanished, Georgia cops say. Now man is charged

50 tons of cheese, 5,000 gallons of mayo: Texas women sentenced in food stamp fraud

Delivery driver steals truck full of Krispy Kreme doughnuts, Pennsylvania cops say