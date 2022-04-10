Pinwheels recognize child abuse victims, ceremony thanks those who advocate for them

The blue and silver pinwheels spinning are a jolly sort of symbol for something that just shouldn't be.

The pinwheels represent the number of forensic interviews performed by specially trained personnel at the James M. Barrie Center for Children — Etowah County's child advocacy center — which helps in the investigation of reports of sexual and physical abuse of children.

During National Child Abuse Awareness Month, the center staff places pinwheels on the lawn at the William H. Rhea Judicial Building, to give people a visual representation of the children harmed by abusers each year.

Blue pinwheels on the judicial building lawn symbolize the number of forensic interviews conducted by the staff at the James M. Barrie Center for Children.

Center Director Patricia Falcon said the number of interviews conducted was up this year, perhaps because children were back in school more, with access to counselors, after the previous COVID-interrupted school year.

Falcon said she believed increased abuse reports, and the violence of those incidents, is related to the availability of pornography on the internet. The center is working to combat abuse through training, with students in social work and other professions, about signs of abuse and mandatory reporting, and through helping parents be empowered to talk to their children about abuse.

The pinwheel ceremony also returned this year, on Tuesday, after the calming of the COVID pandemic. It brought together law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges and others involved in investigating reports of abuse and working to bring perpetrators to justice.

Here are some of the numbers from 2021:

• 236 primary child victim forensic interviews

• 296 forensic interviews, including extended interviews

• 180 secondary victims (non-offending family members) served

• 83% of interviews involved allegations of sexual abuse

• 17% of interviews involved allegations of physical abuse

• 19 children interviewed involved domestic violence

• 13 children interviewed were involved in custody disputes

• 32% male

• 68% female

• 224 interactions with Kuzco, facility dog, with 174 victims

Story continues

Kuzco is a specially trained dog used at the Barrie Center to comfort children and help give them confidence in talking to interviewers and counselors. The dog's training makes it possible for Kuzco to accompany child abuse victims to court.

"He sits at the feet of children as they testify," Falcon said.

District Attorney Jody Willoughby said he's seen the impact of having Kuzco at the center. He recalled a case when he watched a 5-year-old victim struggling to get the words out, "to find the confidence to be re-victimized and to tell her story."

He said he called Falcon, she had Kuzco there in about six minutes — and the connection between the child and Kuzco was immediate.

"It allowed her the confidence to go forward," Willoughby said.

Several people spoke during the ceremony this week: Judges George Day, Cody Robinson and Joe Nabors; Sheriff Jonathon Horton; Johnna Trafenstedt from the county's Department of Human Resources; and Scott Hindsman from the Barrie Center board of directors.

Falcon said the annual observance is like preaching to the choir: many of the people who are part of the collaborative team that works to help children were present. That collaboration is essential, several members said, and it's something not all counties have.

Children come to the Barrie Center broken, Hindsman said, having suffered unspeakable things. At the center they are made to feel special, and cared for.

"They know they matter," he said. "They have self worth."

The Barrie Center is a United Way agency, and relies in part of support from sponsors and from the public. One of the ways people can support the center is through the Bash in the Bend, a June 4 concert event.

Blue Sunday is another: On April 22, the center staff is asking people of all faiths to pray and demonstrate their support for children and their families who've been victims of abuse, and their appreciation to those who help abused or neglected children.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Etowah County's advocates recognize the child abuse victims they serve