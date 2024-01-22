Pioneer Career & Technology Center to host sophomore visits, open houses

SHELBY — Sophomores from many schools are scheduled to visit Pioneer on Wednesday and Thursday. An open house is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday with a second-look open house from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

During the sophomore visits, students from Buckeye Central, Bucyrus, Colonel Crawford, Crestline, Crestview, Galion, Lexington, Lucas, Northmor, Ontario, Plymouth, Shelby, Willard and Wynford will have the opportunity to explore three labs from more than 35 career-tech programs. This enables them to observe the options available for their junior and senior years of high school. Pioneer's lab programs empower students to earn industry certifications and college credits while providing hands-on education. Additionally, Pioneer offers numerous College Credit Plus classes.

Pioneer Career and Technology Center is located at 27 Ryan Road in Shelby.

Students at Pioneer Career and Technology Center participate in clubs, activities and sports at their home schools, as well as engage in activities and clubs at Pioneer. These include Health Occupations Students of America, Student Council, National Technical Honor Society, Business Professionals of America, Future Farmers of America and SkillsUSA.

For information, visit go2pioneer.com or call Pioneer at 419-347-7744.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Pioneer Career and Technology Center sophomore visits, open houses