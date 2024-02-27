Pioneer Center celebrating Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with events

ROSS COUNTY – As March begins, Pioneer Center is busy with activities and events for Developmental Disabilities (DD) Awareness Month.

“DD Awareness Month events give us the opportunity to involve community members, businesses and schools in our efforts to increase the inclusion and acceptance of individuals with developmental disabilities in Ross County,” said Amy Beeler, Superintendent of the Pioneer Center, in a news release.

This year’s DD Month theme is “Inclusion Is Cool."

Local events and initiatives for the month include:

March 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Downtown Chillicothe - DD Month Walk for Awareness & Kick-Off Party

March 7, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Pump House Center for the Arts – DD Month Art Showcase Opening Night

March 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pioneer Administration Building (167 W. Main) – Food Truck Friday with Anchorhouse Rolling Bistro

March 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pioneer Administration Building (167 W. Main) – Food Truck Friday with The Handi-Capable Kitchen

