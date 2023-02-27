Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) insiders placed bullish bets worth AU$1.8m in the last 12 months

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Pioneer Credit Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Keith John for AU$1.5m worth of shares, at about AU$0.55 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.33. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Pioneer Credit insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Pioneer Credit insiders own about AU$6.3m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Pioneer Credit Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Pioneer Credit shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Pioneer Credit insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Pioneer Credit (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

