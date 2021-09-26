A pioneer ghost town that was submerged underwater for more than 60 years has resurfaced because of a drought

Utah has been in a drought for several months now. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A drought has revealed the foundations of a forgotten town in Utah's Rockport Reservoir.

The town was abandoned in the 1950s after the federal government announced plans to construct a dam.

The reservoir is at its lowest level since it was filled 64 years ago.

Extreme drought has revealed the foundations of a forgotten ghost town at the bottom of Utah's Rockport Reservoir, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

The town of Rockport was abandoned in 1957 after the federal government announced plans to build the Wanship Dam, which now impounds Rockport Lake.

At the time, the area was only home to about 27 families and 200 people, according to the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation. White settlers first came to the Rockport State Park area in 1860.

But now extreme drought conditions are causing the water to recede to 29 percent, finally exposing the foundations of the old pioneer town for the first time in 64 years.

"It's kind of sad, because of the drought conditions, but it's a cool little glimmer to look back and see what was there," said Utah Division of State Parks spokesman, Devan Chavez, according to the Tribune.

"It's helping us remember a little bit of our history," Chavez added.

Drone test pilot Devon Dewey recently took pictures of the site, which he shared on Twitter. The images show remnants of what looks like roads and homes.

"It was really interesting to be standing at an overlook for the reservoir and to see faint traces of foundations of old homes and a road all below where the water would normally be," Dewey said, according to The Independent.

"The whole area is pretty flat and uniform, so even though the foundations are old and mostly gone, you can still see them clearly if you know where to look," Dewey added.

Despite the low water levels, Rockport State Park remains open to visitors although the boat ramp has been closed temporarily.

Officials have warned that those wishing to see the site should be cautious due to muddy waters.

According to a local government website, around 88.1% of Utah is currently in an extreme drought.

