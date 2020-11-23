Pioneer Investments Cuts Amazon, Apple
- By Tiziano Frateschi
Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.
Amazon.com
The firm reduced its stake in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) by 13.47%. The trade had an impact of -0.54% on the portfolio.
The world's highest-grossing online retailer has a market cap of $1.56 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.58 trillion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of 25.53% and return on assets of 7.33% are outperforming 85% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.84 is above the industry median of 0.51.
The company's largest guru shareholders are Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%.
Apple
The Apple Inc.(AAPL) position was reduced by 11.07%, impacting the portfolio by -0.43%.
The company, which designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, has a market cap of $2.02 triillion and an enterprise value of $2.04 trillion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 72.48% and return on assets of 17.5% are outperforming 97% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio 0.81 is below the industry median of 1.29.
The largest guru shareholders of the company are Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 5.55% of outstanding, Fisher with 0.35% and Segalas with 0.02%.
Motorola
The firm trimed its position in Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) by 46.38%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.24%.
The provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services has a market cap of $28.68 billion and an enterprise value of $33.58 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on assets of 7.43% is outperforming 80% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.17 is below the industry median of 1.29.
The largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.97% of outstanding shares, followed by Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.46% and David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.
The firm curbed its Facebook Inc. (FB) holding by 15.04%, impacting the portfolio by -0.23%.
The world's largest online social network has a market cap of $777 billion and an enterprise value of $732 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 23.91% and return on assets of 18.52% are outperforming 84% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 5.24 is above the industry median of 4.47.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% and Segalas with 0.19%.
Lam Research
The investment firm trimmed its Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) position by 27.87%. The trade had an impact of -0.18% on the portfolio.
The company, which provides equipment used to fabricate semiconductors, has a market cap of $63 billion and an enterprise value of $62 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 53.12% and return on assets of 19.53% are outperforming 98% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.14 is far below the industry median of 1.52.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.82% of outstanding shares, followed by Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.66% and Fisher with 0.62%.
NVIDIA
The investment firm reduced its NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) position by 19.53%. The trade had an impact of -0.16% on the portfolio.
The company, which designs graphics processing units, has a market cap of $332 billion and an enterprise value of $328 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.89% and return on assets of 17.59% are outperforming 94% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.43 is below the industry median of 1.52.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Segalas with 0.44% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.