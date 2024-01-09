Pioneer, local schools among state-wide bomb threat

Jan. 9—Pioneer Regional School Corporation, the Logansport Community School Corporation and Lewis Cass schools were among more than 40 schools across Indiana to receive an emailed bomb threat on Monday, Jan. 8.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a call from Pioneer at approximately 9:03 Monday morning.

Pioneer superintendent Chuck Grable made a social media post at 9:22 a.m. Monday morning that the school had received a bomb threat and students were evacuated to nearby churches. Elementary school students were taken to the United Methodist Church and junior and senior high school students to the Baptist Christian Church.

The email did not state which building potentially had explosives so the sheriff's office used bomb sniffing dogs to search both the Jr./ Sr. High School and elementary school.

Extra security was on hand while the students waited at the two churches.

High school students remained at the church until approximately 11:09 a.m. when they were allowed to return to classes.

Grable again posted on social media at 11:47 a.m. that the elementary school had been determined safe.

Both the Logansport Community School Corporation and Lewis Cass announced that they received the same threat at 10:23 a.m. They were both aware of the issue at Pioneer and notified local law enforcement that they had received the threat. Local law enforcement notified the FBI.

By the time Logansport and Lewis Cass had received the message, schools across Indiana had also received bomb threats and it was not viewed as a credible threat.

"Our safety procedures are being followed and we are being diligent in monitoring the situation," a statement posted online by LCSC read. "As a precaution, our (Student Resource Officers) and LCSC staff conducted searches in all of the buildings. Based on information from the FBI, local law enforcement and the searches, we made the determination that all students and staff were safe in our buildings."

Lewis Cass was placed on a soft lockdown while the situation was monitored.

Caston was the only area school corporation that did not report receiving a threat.