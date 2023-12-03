Pioneer Pathfinder Academy teaches life skills, resilience to special needs adults

Dec. 2—It's lunchtime at Pioneer Pathfinder Academy, and everyone has a task.

Blake Rodgers, 20, fills cups with ice, while Rylee Moore, 21, makes grilled cheese sandwiches under the watchful eye of a teaching assistant.

The 11 students, who all have disabilities at varying levels, take turns buying the groceries for lunch throughout the week, as well as preparing the food for their fellow students and staff.

"They pair up with a staff (member), and it's either one or two different students," said Kelsie Tate, special services instructor at Stillwater High School.

At one corner of the table, another student works on stuffing envelopes. The mood is calm but most days, no one is sitting around.

"They work so hard," Tate said. " ... The work room is constantly busy, because we rely on that revenue to be able to do all that we do. ... Also, our staff strives to instill in each of our interns not only a strong work ethic, but the perseverance and endurance to live up to each task at hand."

Pathfinder Academy offers a community for students with disabilities, ages 18-22, who have completed academic credits and received their diploma. The program provides them with opportunities for internships or jobs in the community, helps them find work studies at SHS and teaches them life skills.

"The Pathfinders Academy has multiple avenues for our young adults to interact with the community," Tate said. "While internship and part/full time employment positions are our highest goal, we seek to find a place for each of our interns to gain viable work experience and practice — even if that comes as a volunteer opportunity a couple hours a week. The goal is for each participant to gain the necessary skills to become an active member in the community that supports them."

The only class students are required to continue taking for planning purposes is adaptive physical education, and the day usually starts with that elective if they are not working regular hours at a job.

A typical day begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m., and every day is different. With two certified instructors, three teaching assistants and other paraprofessionals, the Academy has been able to grow. They've even obtained their own designated school vehicle, which means they have more flexibility to be out in the community.

Students also learn tasks such as budgeting, reading bills, picking out clothes at a store or making Christmas cards — like some were doing Thursday.

One important skill set that Tate and her fellow instructor, Heather Mitchell, are teaching the students is how to run a business. Initially, the class started with a coffee stand. When Tate took over three years ago, she began developing plans for something larger.

For the past year and a half, Pioneer Pop (both a cart and a full-sized stand) has traveled around Stillwater, selling homemade items such as beverages, snacks and flower arrangements at local businesses, City Hall or even an FFA meeting. They switch up the products sometimes seasonally, but often stick to one particular product.

"Sometimes we also try to keep it repetitive, too, because the idea of all the jobs, frankly, in the classroom are students can do the work independently, or they can stay on tasks because they're familiar with the work," Tate said.

The Pioneer Pop cart is for smaller offices, while the Pioneer Pop stand is for larger venues such as City Hall, and students wear uniforms and bring tables and tablecloths.

Tate said sometimes people think the teachers should be more "hands-on" in the classroom.

"It sounds interesting to say — but if each of our staff does their job correctly, the need for our presence and intervention in the classroom becomes less and less necessary," Tate said.

For the Christmas season, the students have been working hard to fill orders for other products they've developed — such as soaps, candles, hot chocolate mixes and monogramed door signs. Tate and Mitchell may produce a prototype for the door signs, but after that, it's up to the students to make the products and fill the orders.

Olive King, 19, recently began working at Wendy's. Her hours are 2-4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

"(I) wash dishes, wrap potatoes, clean the chairs and tables, sweep the floor," King said.

Her favorite job? Stacking trays, because she likes to organize and straighten things.

Mitchell said the program is all about helping the students find a place in the community.

"A lot of these kids can have employment," Mitchell said. "They don't just have to live off disability their whole life, they can have a real job and support themselves. That may not be fully independently, but ... they can still have a job by themselves and be just fine."

Tate said some students want to work even more hours, at a job or volunteering.

"What I personally want is for the community to know that they have a place out there, and our goal here is to help them find that place," Tate said.

Adriyana Hill, 18, made a Christmas sign for the business. Her favorite part of the process is creating products and going out into the community.

"We get to sell these for money," she said.

Emily Wieder, 20, sorts clothes and preps hangers at Karman Korner, where she volunteers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Paraprofessional Lisa Boswell goes with Wieder to help, and she said the best part of helping is knowing that the kids will have a foundation in life.

"(Working with them) has helped me with patience and breaking things down into smaller parts, because a lot of it is just repetition," Boswell said.

Although the Academy is supported by SHS, funding for the program is almost entirely from their business sales. Special Services Executive Director Melissa Kifer helps the class when she can — buying needed appliances such as a refrigerator or a new washer or dryer.

"There's no funding coming in from anywhere ... this is our funding," Tate said, pointing to the products lining the shelves. "... Our parents pay a very small fee so we can help make ends meet if they can. It's not mandatory."

The fee to parents helps offset the costs for lunches.

This year, House Bill 1041, authored by Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, and Senator Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, required that all schools provide services for students with disabilities who graduate from high school. Known as the Oklahoma Alternate Assessment Program, the bill stated that schools should start "directing (an) individualized education program team to determine subsequent courses and services."

SHS Special Services had the program in place for years before HB 1041, but the program is now becoming an ever-growing need.

"We were able to get ahead of (the need) because we had a need arise," Tate said.

There are 11 students currently in the program, with three more planning to join in January.

"It's projected to be around 24 (students) in 2026 when we move into our new building, give or take," Mitchell said.

Tate said their team was a little shocked to hear that number, but it's exciting to see the program grow.

"That's our goal," she said.