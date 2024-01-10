Pioneer students selected to All-State Honor Choir

Jan. 10—Four Pioneer Jr./ Sr. High School students will perform in the Indiana All-State Honor Choir this Friday and Saturday at the Indiana Music Educators Association Professional Development Conference in Fort Wayne.

On Friday, Jan. 12, junior high school students Laylah DeMond and Jasper Heiny with perform at the Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne.

The next day, Jan. 13, high school students Austin Brooke and Val Hinkle will perform at the theater.

Auditions were held earlier in the school year with students from all over the state competing for a spot.

The students will spend two days rehearsing in Fort Wayne prior to their performances.