Pioneer Trails Regional Museum to present diverse historical talks

Feb. 19—BOWMAN, N.D. — Pioneer Trails Regional Museum (PTRM) is set to host a series of informative talks on regional history this winter, featuring distinguished speakers Paul Horsted, Doug Ellison, and Ron Berget.

The first event, scheduled for Feb. 25, will feature Paul Horsted, a veteran photographer from Custer, South Dakota, renowned for his extensive documentation of South Dakota's cultural and geographical landscape over the past four decades. Horsted's work, which has been featured in prominent publications such as LIFE magazine, National Geographic, and Smithsonian, focuses on juxtaposing historic photographs with contemporary images to provide insight into the evolution of the region.

Horsted's presentation will delve into his latest project, the Revised 4th Edition of "Exploring with Custer," which explores the 1874 Black Hills Expedition. Additionally, he will touch upon his other works, including "Crossing the Plains with Custer" and publications featuring national parks. Attendees can expect an engaging exploration of historical narratives complemented by visual storytelling.

On Mar. 24, PTRM will welcome Douglas Ellison of Medora, North Dakota, an esteemed historian and proprietor of Western Edge Books. Ellison's expertise lies in western historical biography, and his lecture will shed light on figures such as Fred Willard, Medora's inaugural lawman, and significant events like the Stoneville Fight. His presentation, "Shadows in Paradise," promises to offer a nuanced perspective on the complexities of life in the Badlands.

The series will conclude on Apr. 21 with a talk by Ron Berget, author of "The Montana Stranglers in Dakota Territory." Berget, hailing from Turtle Lake, North Dakota, provides a detailed account of vigilante groups in the Northern Plains during the early 1880s. His discussion will delve into the formation and actions of groups like Granville Stuart's Montana Stranglers, offering a meticulously researched narrative of their impact on the region.

All events will commence at 2 p.m. in the museum's Frontier Room and are open to the public free of charge. The series is made possible in part by Humanities North Dakota, with further inquiries directed to PTRM via phone at (701) 523-3600 or email at

ptrm@ptrm.org

.