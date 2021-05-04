Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond opens up about her daughter's gorgeous ranch wedding

Samantha Kubota
·3 min read
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's firstborn daughter is officially a married woman — and no one is more proud than her celebrity chef mother!

In a blog post shared on her website Monday, Ree wrote a lengthy update on her daughter Alex's weekend wedding on the family ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, to Mauricio Scott.

"It was such a meaningful, memorable night — beautiful flowers, great food, and so much fun...but what we all felt most of all was the love," Ree said in the post. "It was even more special than any of us could have hoped for."

A mother and father stand proudly next to a smiling bride and groom (Courtesy of Ashley Alexander Photography)
A mother and father stand proudly next to a smiling bride and groom (Courtesy of Ashley Alexander Photography)

She went on to detail every aspect of the evening. From the location on the family property, which Ree's husband Ladd chose, to why the bride and groom opted out of first look photos.

"When I thought about the wedding day, that’s what imagined: my dad getting to walk me down the aisle — especially considering his accident and everything that’s happened lately—and seeing Mauricio for the first time," Alex said in the blog post. Ladd Drummond was in an accident on the ranch while fighting a fire in March that left him in a neck brace and then kicked in the head by a cow last week ahead of the wedding.

A bride and groom stand side by side in front of a crowd of family and friends outside under an overcast sky (Courtesy of Ashley Alexander Photography)
A bride and groom stand side by side in front of a crowd of family and friends outside under an overcast sky (Courtesy of Ashley Alexander Photography)

Ladd recovered and was able to walk Alex down the aisle without his neck brace.

For her wedding gown, Alex chose a gorgeous strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline and flowing skirt.

"The dress is simple but the details are so feminine and beautiful," she said in her mom's blog post. "Most importantly, it was comfortable enough to wear all night, and it twirls—which was great for the dance floor."

Alex Drummond in a white wedding gown dances with her new husband in a black suit on a dance floor under hanging purple flowers (Courtesy of Ashley Alexander Photography)
Alex Drummond in a white wedding gown dances with her new husband in a black suit on a dance floor under hanging purple flowers (Courtesy of Ashley Alexander Photography)

Alex Drummond and Scott met during their freshman year at Texas A&M University. They got engaged last August with their families "spying from a distance," the Pioneer Woman wrote at the time, "but we couldn't see much."

In a February blog post explaining why her daughter chose to get married at the family ranch, Ree expressed her love for her then-future son-in-law.

“I’m so excited for these two. I have loved watching their relationship grow, and it makes me happy that through all of it, the thing they do most consistently is laugh together," she wrote.

Paige Drummond, Alex's 21-year-old younger sister, served as the maid of honor for the weekend's ceremony. In an Instagram post, she wrote that the day was unforgettable.

"I can’t even begin to describe the feeling of standing beside Alex as she promised herself to one of the best guys I know," she wrote. "Alex, you are my biggest role model, my absolute best friend, and my inspiration to do better. I love you, I love Mauricio, and I love the sweet picture of the gospel that your marriage paints. I am soooo beyond excited for you two!! Cheers to the scotts!!!"

Ree and Ladd Drummond's other kids — Bryce, 18, and Todd, 17, as well as their foster son, Jamar, 18 — also joined in the festivities.

The Pioneer Woman wrote that her boys were "dapper as could be in their suits and tuxes. Handsome cowboys!"

