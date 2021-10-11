Pioneering Big Earth Data: Join the CEO and CFO of Planet Labs Inc. in Fireside Chat Oct 19

IPO Edge
·2 min read

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the CEO and CFO of Planet Labs Inc. on Tuesday, October 19 at 1pm ET to discuss company’s merger with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV. (NYSE: DMYQ), unique earth scanning satellite constellation, data subscription business model, and massive TAM opportunity. The live event will feature Planet Co-Founder & CEO Will Marshall and CFO & COO Ashley Johnson joined by IPO Edge Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks and Multimedia Editor Alexandra Lane in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience.

Planet is the leading provider of global daily Earth data serving businesses, governments, researchers, and journalists around the world. The company’s fleet of nearly 200 Earth imaging satellites, the largest in history, images the entirety of the planet on a daily basis and provides the highest frequency satellite data commercially available to power decision-making across industries like agriculture, forestry, cartography, energy, and even local government.

Mr. Marshall and Ms. Johnson will discuss:

  • Planet’s Unique Daily Earth Scanning Satellite Constellation

  • Planet’s One-to-Many Data Subscription Business Model

  • Use Cases for Planet Data Across Vertical Markets (from commercial to government)

  • Planet’s Massive TAM Opportunity

  • Planet’s Financial Model

About the Speakers:

Will Marshall is the Co-Founder and CEO of Planet. He leads the overall company strategy and direction. Prior to Planet, Will was a Scientist at NASA/USRA where he was a systems engineer on lunar orbiter mission “LADEE”, a member of the science team for the lunar impactor mission “LCROSS”, served as Co-Principal Investigator on PhoneSat, and was the technical lead on research projects in space debris remediation. Will received his Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Oxford and his Masters in Physics with Space Science and Technology from the University of Leicester. Will was a Postdoctoral Fellow at George Washington University and Harvard.

Ashley Fieglein Johnson is Planet’s Chief Financial and Operating Officer. She is an expert in corporate strategy, business development and finance, and has extensive experience building and leading executive teams in the technology space at both public and private companies. Prior to joining Planet, Ashley was the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Wealthfront, a next-generation banking service that helps young professionals manage their savings. She is multilingual, including fluency in Spanish and German, proficiency in Japanese and French and beginner Swedish. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in International Relations and a master’s degree in International Policy from Stanford University.

