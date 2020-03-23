Pioneer's New 2020 Z-Series Receivers Bring the Hi-Res Audio and Big Screen Revolution to Every Car

BANGKOK, SINGAPORE and JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer, a leader in aftermarket car audio, today announced four new multimedia receivers: the DMH-ZF9350BT, DMH-ZS9350BT, DMH-Z6350BT, and DMH-Z5350BT. This new range brings Hi-Res Audio, Alexa Auto, Wireless Apple CarPlay™, and Android Auto™[1] to every driver, offering superior audiovisual performance in a streamlined, modern package.

New Pioneer 1-DIN DMH-ZF9350BT More

"Drivers today are deeply connected with technology and demand higher quality experiences. Still, conventional hardware has yet to keep up, often sacrificing quality for convenience," said Mr. Ronald Lee, General Manager of Sales and Marketing Division, Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre. "We designed our new Z-series multimedia receivers with both world-class audio hardware and snap-quick software features so that everyone can fully enjoy their entertainment while staying focused on their journey."

Double Down on Big Screens and Hi-Res Audio with the DMH-ZF9350BT

Leading the new Z-series line-up is the DMH-ZF9350BT, a 1-DIN receiver with a huge 9-inch display, equipped with a 'floating' design that enables drivers to slide and tilt the 24-bit True Colour capacitive touchscreen to a variety of ergonomic positions. With Alexa Auto, Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a new browser application at their fingertips, drivers can now enjoy their in-car entertainment their way, in industry-leading luxury and comfort.

The DMH-ZF9350BT was engineered with top-of-the-line audio components which enables Hi-Res Audio playback and support for lossless formats such as FLAC. When paired with complementary Hi-Res Audio products such as Pioneer's Z-Series speakers and subwoofers, drivers can enjoy their favourite music in a wider, distortion-free soundstage, with crystal clear accuracy - just the way the artiste intended. Thanks to Pioneer's advanced sound retriever audio enhancement software, 13-band graphic equalizer and time alignment features, drivers can also easily tweak their in-car audio experience to achieve the crisp treble and deep bass they desire.

World-class In-Car Entertainment, Your Way

New Pioneer 2-DIN DMH-ZS9350BT More

Pioneer has also brought these same incredible features to various form factors so that everyone can enjoy a world-class in-car entertainment experience. While drivers familiar with a traditional form factor can look forward to the DMH-ZS9350BT with a fixed 9-inch screen - a perfect fit for cars with a 9-inch double-DIN slot space, those preferring a compact receiver will enjoy the DMH-Z6350BT's 6.8-inch display. Also available is the value-oriented 2-DIN DMH-Z5350BT with a 6.8-inch screen, offering Wired Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and WebLink at an attractive price.