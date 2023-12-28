Pipe bomb found in car after arrests made in search of Lodi home

Dec. 28—The occupants of a home on the 1000 block of South Church Street have been arrested in an ongoing investigation being conducted by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies served a search warrant on the home at about 3 p.m. on Dec. 27, with the assistance of the Lodi Police Department.

Heather Brent, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, could not disclose the nature of the search warrant due to the active investigation.

However, she said a pipe bomb and had been located during a search of a resident's vehicle.

"That home is a bit of a hoarder home, so it's taking a bit of time to go through everything," she said Thursday morning.

She said Lodi police officers were on scene to ensure the neighborhood's safety during the investigation.

The names of those arrested were not released because of the ongoing investigation, she said.