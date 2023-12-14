Pipe bomb found, removed from North Texas cemetery; no threat to public, authorities say

Authorities say there is no threat to the public after they found a pipe bomb Thursday morning at a North Texas cemetery, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

At around 9:40 a.m., Collin County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a possible pipe bomb at Scott Cemetery off County Road 161 in McKinney.

Deputies quickly secured the area and identified an object wrapped in black tape, the post said.

Collin County sheriff’s deputies requested assistance from the Plano Police Department Bomb Squad. Upon arrival, Plano police confirmed the object was an improvised explosive device (IED).

The department’s bomb squad safely disposed of the device, mitigating any potential threat, the post said.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was notified to assist in investigating the incident. There is no current indication of further danger to the public, the sheriff’s office says.