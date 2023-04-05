Pipe bomb maker loses left hand when device explodes inside home, Los Banos police say

A 36-year-old man lost his left hand when a homemade pipe bomb he was holding exploded inside his Los Banos home, police said.

Officers responded at about 10:10 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an explosion inside the home in the 1300 block of Dove Street, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release. Officers said the man, who was not named, suffered major injuries to his upper torso including losing his hand and burns to his face and body. The man was flown to a Modesto-area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Los Banos Police, the Merced Police Department Bomb Squad and Merced County Hazmat responded to the scene. Authorities said officers closed the road and evacuated multiple nearby homes in the interest of public safety.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives determined that the man made the pipe bomb. Additionally, detectives found about 1 pound of precursor material used to make explosive powder that was destroyed on site by the bomb squad, according to the release.

Authorities said no other destructive devices or explosive materials were located at the home.

Police said the man remains in stable condition and authorities plan to file charges including unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device. Authorities said it is unknown if anyone else was at the home at the time of the explosion and no other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Micheal Neal at 209-827-2520. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-827-2545 and on the Los Banos Police Department website.

Tips can also be submitted through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.