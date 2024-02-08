Pipe burst spills oil in front of Buena Vista Elementary School
The major champion lived every golfer's nightmare Thursday morning.
Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said it would be smart for the central bank to 'take our time' on rate cuts, becoming the latest official to urge patience on the easing of monetary policy.
Mahomes opens up about her parenting style and being an advocate for her two kids with food allergies.
The No. 17 Beavers are efficient, have depth and don’t hurt themselves.
Our Future Classic walkthrough of the BMW Z3.
Google Assistant as we knew it is on the way out. Late last year, Google added AI capabilities from its chatbot Bard to Google Assistant, allowing the virtual helper to make sense of images and draw on data in emails, documents and more. It'll be mobile-only; Google Assistant devices like Nest and Home speakers and displays won't see changes just yet.
California’s auto regulator, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), is investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday, where a driverless Waymo car collided with a cyclist, according to a report by Reuters. San Francisco cops said that the cyclist suffered non-fatal injuries, as per a report by SFGate. Waymo, which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, said there was only one person in the car, who didn’t suffer injuries.
Meta is challenging a fee levied by the European Union on larger online platforms under its rebooted ecommerce rules. While a number of tech giants have taken issue with their designations under the law, this is the first suit that's focused on the supervisory fee. The news of Meta's legal challenge was first reported yesterday by Politico.
Homeworld 3, the much-anticipated sequel to 20-year-old real-time strategy game Homeworld 2, has been delayed once again.
Personas may have put a weird vibe in your group chat as they looked a bit creepy, but Apple has improved them considerably in the latest release.
Though he wants a pathway for LIV Golf members to be able to return to the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler thinks there ‘should be some sort of caveat’
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is laying off around 570 workers as it expects to be allocated a smaller budget than hoped for. For instance, JPL is expected to receive around a third of the funding it wanted for the Mars Sample Return mission this year.
The service, whatever it ends up being called, won’t launch until this fall. Until then, we have more questions than answers.
If you ever connect to public Wi-Fi networks, you should absolutely be using a VPN. Tech expert Rick Broida picks the best.
This week's headlines, now in video form!
Help make 2024 your year of beauty with 40% off this ionic winner.
Credit card debt can be a significant financial burden, and if you have a sizable balance, trying to pay it down can be stressful. Here are the best ways to pay off credit card debt.
Both forward Khris Middleton and guard Damian Lillard are nursing ankle injuries.
Netflix will also air a documentary about the 2004 World Series-winning Red Sox team.
Jerome Powell is pledging to keep politics off the Federal Reserve's docket in 2024. History suggests it's never quite that straightforward.