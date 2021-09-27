Pipe company pleads guilty in worker's 2018 electrocution death in Johnstown

Sep. 27—PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Butler County-based Insight Pipe Contracting pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to willfully violating a federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulation, leading to a worker's death by electrocution, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman has announced.

The worker, Christopher J. Diaz, 30, of Butler, was killed on April 12, 2018, at a work site in Johnstown's Moxham section during the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority sewer project.

Diaz was a member of an Insight Pipe crew that was installing pipe-lining material near the intersection of Dupont Street and Coleman Avenue. Energized power lines were located above the site.

The crew was using a Telehandler, a piece of equipment that has features of both a forklift and a crane, to remove liner from a truck. Diaz, a field tech who had worked for Insight Pipe for about six months, and another employee were acting as spotters for the Telehandler's operator, according to a sentencing memorandum filed in federal court.

The Telehandler's operator removed a large roll of pipe-liner from the truck and attempted to place it into an open manhole, but the liner got stuck. As the operator attempted to reposition the machine's forks, the forks touched the overhead power lines carrying 23,000 volts of electricity, causing the machine to become energized.

Diaz, who had his hand on the Telehandler's door and was apparently trying to say something to the operator, was electrocuted and died at the scene. Two other employees who attempted to pull him away from the machine were injured, officials told The Tribune-Democrat at the time.

Federal regulations require that any piece of equipment capable of having any part of its structure elevated near energized power lines must maintain a clearance of 10 feet. Insight Pipe, based in Harmony, pleaded guilty to one count of violating that regulation before U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines.

Under terms of its plea agreement, the company has agreed to pay a fine of $20,000 and serve a three-year term of probation. Insight Pipe in July paid a fine of $180,000 in an Occupational Safety and Health Administration case stemming from Diaz's death.

Haines scheduled sentencing for Oct. 28. OSHA and the U.S. Department of Labor conducted the investigation.