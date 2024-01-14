Pipe freezes at Portland’s largest sewage pump station

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland’s largest sewage pump station is now under partial service due to a frozen pipe, the Bureau of Environmental Services announced Sunday.

The pump serves Portland’s downtown area and the surrounding inner city.

LIVE BLOG: Multnomah County asks for warming shelter volunteers, MAX service still suspended and more

There’s currently no public impact, but the bureau may be asking residents to limit usage.

“In the unlikely event that repairs take longer than anticipated, Environmental Services may issue a call for residents to limit flushing and dishwashing to allow for less flow into the system,” the bureau said in a press release.

Repairs are expected to be complete by Tuesday night.

The bureau says the only significant impact to a pump in the city occurred Saturday when a backup generator near East Burnside Street and 105th Avenue froze and sent sewage into approximately a dozen homes. Service was restored around 2 a.m. and crews are helping homeowners with cleanup, officials said.

Additionally, Portland’s main wastewater treatment plant had a power outage Friday night after a truck collided with a power pole, but crews were able to work overnight to maintain service and prevent damage to the plant.

People can follow the Big Pipe Tracker to see how much is being stored and how full the system is.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.