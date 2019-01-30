Pipeline Companies Are Partnering Up to Avoid Repeating Their Past Mistakes

The pipeline industry has experienced several high-profile setbacks in recent years as opposition from environmentalists and other groups has delayed the construction of key expansion projects. Those issues have cost their developers billions of dollars in added costs and lost revenue. It has also made it costlier and riskier for energy companies to pursue new projects.

That's making major pipeline developers much more cautious as they seek to avoid the potential pitfalls of a major project delay. Instead of going it alone to develop new large-scale projects in hopes of reaping the entire reward, more pipeline companies are seeking to offload some of the costs and associated risk by bringing in partners, giving up a share of the return potential in the process.

Two people shaking hands with an energy facility in the background. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Not getting burned again

Canadian pipeline giant TransCanada (NYSE: TRP) has experienced the industry's growing pains firsthand. The company made headlines a few years ago as opposition grew against its proposed Keystone XL pipeline, which would have moved oil from Canada's oil sands region toward the U.S. Gulf Coast. The intense resistance to the project ultimately led the Obama administration to deny a key permit needed to build that cross-border pipeline. That situation prompted TransCanada to turn its attention toward developing an oil pipeline across Canada. However, it ultimately gave up on that pipeline due to growing opposition as well as the Trump Administration's decision to resurrect Keystone XL.

After being burned by the delays of those large-scale pipelines, TransCanada is shifting its strategy as it moves forward with construction on the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which would transport natural gas to a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility under development along Canada's west coast. Instead of funding the entire 6.2 billion-Canadian-dollar ($4.7 billion) project, TransCanada has hired advisors to find buyers for a majority stake in the development. The company could sell between 51% and 75% of Coastal GasLink, which would offload not only that funding commitment but the risk associated with the project. Protestors have already halted work on the pipeline within the past month, driving concerns that there could be more opposition in the future, which could impact the project's timeline and costs.

TransCanada is also considering bringing on outside partners to help fund the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. While the project is still awaiting a new U.S. environmental review, the company hopes to start construction this year. However, given the past opposition to the pipeline, TransCanada wants to mitigate its risk so that any future delays don't weigh solely on the company.