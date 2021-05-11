Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on

  • A customer helps pumping gas at Costco, as other wait in line, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • In this aerial image taken with a drone, numerous vehicles line up for gasoline at Costco on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. As the shutdown of a major fuel pipeline entered into its fifth day, efforts are under way to stave off potential fuel shortages, though no widespread disruptions were evident. The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was hit by a cyberattack on Friday. (Woody Marshall/News & Record via AP)
  • Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021. Gasoline futures are ticking higher following a cyberextortion attempt on the Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
  • Drivers fill their tanks at the Speedway in East Ridge, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The concern over the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline has sparked lines at gas stations and empty pumps in the Chattanooga Area. (Matt Hamilton /Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
  • A customer pumps gas at Costco, as a worker directs traffic, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • A warning sign is posted along the path of the Colonial Pipeline in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Gasoline futures are ticking higher following a cyberextortion attempt on the Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • A company that operates a major U.S. energy pipeline says it was forced to temporarily halt all pipeline operations following a cybersecurity attack.
  • A QuickTrip connivence store has bags on their pumps as the station has no gas, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Kennesaw, Ga. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
  • A Colonial Pipeline station is seen, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Smyrna, Ga., near Atlanta. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
  • A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Atlanta. Gasoline futures are ticking higher following a cyberextortion attempt on the Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
  • A man leaves a Murrphy Oil gas station as pumps are seen out of gas, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Kennesaw, Ga. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
  • Numerous vehicles line up for gasoline at Costco on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. As the shutdown of a major fuel pipeline entered into its fifth day, efforts are under way to stave off potential fuel shortages, though no widespread disruptions were evident. The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was hit by a cyberattack on Friday. (Woody Marshall/News & Record via AP)
1 / 12

Pipeline Cybersecurity Attack

A customer helps pumping gas at Costco, as other wait in line, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CATHY BUSSEWITZ, JEFF AMY and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — More than 1,000 gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by a gang of hackers entered its fifth day Tuesday.

Government officials acted swiftly to waive safety and environmental rules to speed the delivery of fuel by truck, ship or rail to motorists and airports, even as they sought to assure the public that there was no cause for alarm.

The Colonial Pipeline, the biggest fuel pipeline in the U.S., delivering about 45% of what is consumed on the East Coast, was hit on Friday with a cyberattack by hackers who lock up computer systems and demand a ransom to release them. The attack raised concerns, once again, about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure.

A large part of the pipeline resumed operations manually late Monday, and Colonial anticipates restarting most of its operations by the end of the week, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.

Motorists may still feel a crunch because it takes a few days to ramp up operations, but she said there is no reason to hoard gasoline.

“We know that we have gasoline; we just have to get it to the right places,” she said.

S&P’s Oil Price Information Service put the number of gas stations encountering shortages at more than 1,000.

“A lot of that is because they’re selling three or four times as much gasoline that they normally sell in a given day, because people do panic,” said Tom Kloza, an analyst with S&P. “It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

The pipeline runs from the Texas Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan area. The states most dependent on the pipeline include Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas, Kloza said.

In Virginia, 7.7% of the state’s nearly 3,900 gas stations reported running out of fuel Tuesday, according to Gasbuddy.com, which tracks supply. In North Carolina, 8.5% of almost 5,400 stations were out, the company said.

There were scattered reports of higher gasoline prices, but prices were rising even before the pipeline incident heading into the busy summer driving season. Nevertheless, Granholm warned gas station owners, “We will have no tolerance for price gouging."

To ease brief shortages, the White House is considering temporarily waiving a law that says ships delivering products between U.S. ports must be built and manned by Americans.

The Transportation Department also is relaxing some workforce requirements and enlisting railroads to deliver fuel inland. And the Environmental Protection Agency lifted some fuel quality requirements on an emergency basis.

“We’re looking at every option we have across the federal government and all of the federal agencies,” Granholm said.

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp suspended state taxes on motor fuels through Saturday. Georgia collects a gasoline tax of 28.7 cents per gallon and a diesel tax of 32.2 cents per gallon.

“It will probably help level the price at the pump off for a little while,” Kemp said.

However, he urged people not to hoard gasoline, saying he expects the situation to be resolved soon.

“You don’t need to go out and fill up every 5-gallon can you’ve got,” the governor said.

Scattered gas stations in metro Atlanta were out of fuel Monday and Tuesday. In Georgia, nearly 6% of about 6,400 stations had run out of fuel, Gasbuddy.com said.

In Florida, drivers in some areas faced long lines, and 3% of gas stations had run out.

Dave Gussak drove from one station to the next in Tallahassee, Florida, in search of gas, seeing a line nearly a mile long at the pumps outside a Costco. He eventually passed a station with gas on the way to Florida State University where he works.

“This is insane,” he said.

Irena Yanava’s tank was about half full, but she wasn’t about to take chances as she sat in her car at the same Tallahassee gas station.

"I know that I’ll be needing it soon, so why not?” she said.

Citgo's Fairfax, Virginia, terminal ran out of premium reformulated gasoline, and its Richmond, Virginia, terminal was out of unleaded regular, according to the American Automobile Association, citing a shipper bulletin,

The Colonial Pipeline carries jet fuel as well. American Airlines rerouted two long-haul flights from Charlotte, North Carolina, because of possible shortages. Passengers flying to Honolulu will have to change planes in Dallas, and those heading to London will stop in Boston to refuel.

Southwest and United flights carried extra fuel on flights to Nashville, Tennessee, Baltimore and some other airports in case jet fuel was unavailable at those airports. Normally airlines load only enough fuel for a single flight, because topping off adds to the plane’s weight and hurts mileage. Most planes can carry enough fuel for a round trip, but the extra fuel burn costs money.

___

Bussewitz reported from New York and Caina Calvan reported from Tallahassee. Associated writers Aamer Madhani in Washington, Michelle Chapman in New Jersey and David Koenig in Dallas contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Granholm: No need to hoard gas amid pipeline attack

    Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says there may be a gasoline "supply crunch" for a few days as Colonial Pipeline gets up and running again following a ransomware cyberattack but she urged Americans not to hoard gas, insisting there is no need. (May 11)

  • Pipeline outage causes U.S. gasoline supply crunch, panic buying

    (Reuters) -Gas stations from Florida to Virginia began running dry and prices at the pump rose on Tuesday, as the shutdown of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline by hackers extended into a fifth day and sparked panic buying by motorists. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden projected that the Colonial Pipeline, source of nearly half the fuel supply on the U.S. East Coast, would restart in a few days and urged drivers not to top up their tanks. "We are asking people not to hoard," U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters at the White House.

  • Frida CEO on consumer behaviors during COVID-19

    Chelsea Hirschhorn, Frida CEO, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how business has been during COVID-19 and her business outlook for the rest of the year.

  • Why companies and cities are such a juicy target for ransomware

    Last weekend's ransomware attack on a major U.S. energy pipeline highlighted a growing dilemma facing U.S. companies and institutions: the more their processes go digital, the more vulnerable they are to malicious digital attacks.Why it matters: The tech industry loves to talk up how the pandemic accelerated the pace of digital transformation, which it has. But that brings fresh risks from cyberattacks with a broad range of motivations — from hacker mischief to international espionage to financial profit, as appears to be the case with the new incident.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: Colonial runs the largest refined products pipeline in the country, transporting over 100 million gallons per day from Texas to the Northeast and providing roughly 45% of the region's fuel needs. It was shut down on Sunday in response to a ransomware attack, and will be reopened in "an incremental process" over the course of this week, per a corporate statement. Monday the FBI attributed the attack to a group called DarkSide, likely operating in Russia or eastern Europe, that specializes in attacks on for-profit companies. Of note: DarkSide operates in a "ransomware-as-a-service" mode borrowed from the software industry's dominant business model: The group provides a set of readymade tools for its customers to employ in order to blackmail companies.That makes it even harder to be sure of the attackers' identities and motives.DarkSide even posted a sort-of apology for the attack, claiming that it is looking to make money, not disrupt society.Yes, but: Companies and organizations also face threats from nation-state actors that are looking to attack infrastructure or steal secrets, and there's no easy way to draw a clear line between different kinds of attackers.What they're saying: "I believe cybersecurity will be the issue of this decade in terms of how much worse it is going to get," IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said Monday during a briefing with reporters. "The value lies in data so people are going to come after data."Between the lines: Companies also face a computing world that's changed from the era when they stored most of their critical information on their own servers. That didn't necessarily mean better security — often the opposite — but, arguably, more of the data was in their control.These days, organizations tend to have some of their data in house, but they also rely on cloud providers like Amazon's AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Plus, many also rely on software-as-a-service companies like Salesforce.And, even where data is stored locally, companies often rely on software from others, meaning that they are only as secure as the least secure product they rely on. Hence, the power of last winter's SolarWinds attack.The big picture: The Colonial attack comes after a year in which cities and hospitals emerged as frequent targets.Ransomware tactics force critical infrastructure providers "to choose between indefinite suspension of critical business processes or paying the ransom," says Forrester analyst Allie Mellen. What's next: The pipeline attack came as the Biden administration is preparing a new executive order aimed at strengthening U.S. resilience in the face of new digital threats — including, per the New York Times, tighter standards for federal contractors and requirements that software makers report vulnerabilities to the government.IBM's Krishna suggested the creation of a government agency with the scale of NASA's effort to put a man on the moon: "There should be a a similar public-private partnership today where you invest an equal amount of money as the inflation-adjusted NASA amount."Go deeper: What to know about the Colonial Pipeline cyberattackLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • NHL roundup: Habs nab final playoff spot despite OT Loss

    Connor McDavid scored on a breakaway 2:42 into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat host Montreal 4-3 on Monday night, but the result was enough to send the Canadiens to the playoffs. McDavid took a feed from Leon Draisaitl and roofed the game winner over Montreal goalie Jake Allen for his 33rd goal and a two-point game. James Neal, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Dominik Kahun potted goals for the Oilers, who are 7-2-0 in their past nine games and own the division's second playoff spot.

  • Long lines growing at NC gas stations as Colonial Pipeline hack spurs ‘panic buying’

    What are you seeing at the pumps?

  • UK Labour leader reshuffles team after poor local election results

    The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, has reshuffled his team after disappointing results in local elections that further strengthened Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson's grip on power. Labour lost control of a number of local authorities and of the parliamentary seat of Hartlepool, a Labour bastion for many decades. Starmer, elected leader last year, has struggled to bridge divides and unite Labour around a clear agenda to challenge the governing Conservatives, who are enjoying a boost from a successful COVID-19 vaccination programme and from ploughing money into areas where many voters have felt neglected.

  • Oil settles higher as key U.S. fuel pipeline plans restart

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled higher on Monday after a major U.S. fuel pipeline said it could largely restart within the week after a cyberattack forced its shutdown. Potential U.S. demand growth boosted crude prices, offsetting fears that a resurgent coronavirus pandemic in India would cut demand in Asia. Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, said on Monday it expects to "substantially" restore operational service by the end of the week.

  • Will kids get the same Pfizer COVID vaccine dose as adults? Here’s what to know

    Children between 12 and 15 years old will soon be able to receive the Pfizer coronavirus shot.

  • Blame game in Spain after street parties break out as restrictions ease

    MADRID (Reuters) -The Spanish government and opposition blamed each other on Monday after crowds of mostly maskless youths partied in the streets of Madrid and Barcelona when a state of emergency imposed to curb the pandemic ended at the weekend. Imposed last October amid an alarming second wave of infections, the state of emergency allowed the temporary suspension of some civil liberties, including a nationwide curfew and local travel bans. Its expiry, partly because the minority government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez would struggle to win a majority in parliament to prolong it, spurred celebrations as well as concerns that such behaviour could lead to another spike in cases.

  • Maurice Linguist would still be at Michigan but Buffalo Bulls job 'too good' to pass up

    Maurice Linguist said his decision to leave Michigan football to become the head coach at Buffalo Bulls football was difficult.

  • The Biden administration reverses Trump and restores antidiscrimination protections for transgender Americans

    The move revives protections against LGBTQ+ discrimination by healthcare providers that receive federal funding that were scaled back under Trump.

  • Biden administration announces reversal of Trump-era limits on protections for transgender people in health care

    The Trump administration in June 2020 finalized its rollback of protections against gender identity discrimination in health care regulated by Obamacare.

  • This KY factory makes the glass for every iPhone. Apple just gave it $45 million.

    If you own an iPhone, a factory in Harrodsburg made the glass for it.

  • Investors Who Bought Wide Open Agriculture (ASX:WOA) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 468%

    For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. When an investor finds a...

  • UK PM Johnson promises 'jobs, jobs, jobs' with post-pandemic plans

    LONDON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Tuesday to "level up" Britain by tackling inequality and driving an economic recovery from the pandemic with a raft of laws presented to parliament by Queen Elizabeth. In a ceremony pared back because of COVID-19, the queen, who wore a day dress instead of the usual robes and crown, read out the bills the government hopes to pass during the next year on everything from job creation and healthcare to stripping away post-Brexit bureaucracy. At her first major public appearance since the death of her husband Prince Philip last month, the queen travelled to parliament by car rather than the traditional horse and carriage, addressing socially distanced ermine-clad lords.

  • Concerned drivers spot Tesla driving itself in California with smiling man in backseat

    Drivers thought the only person in the car was in the backseat, and he was smiling from ear to ear.

  • FTSE 100 set to plunge as US inflation fears batter markets

    The FTSE 100 was set to plunge more than 1% today after US markets were spooked by renewed fears of inflation. US government bond yields jumped yesterday as inflation expectations hit their highest levels since 2011 on Wall Street. Rising commodities prices and survey evidence showing inflation is on the march in the US have been major themes of recent weeks’ trading.

  • Starmer attacked for seeking counsel from Labour's ‘prince of darkness’ Lord Mandelson

    Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to publicly renounce Lord Mandelson, as trade union leaders hit out at the growing influence of the "prince of darkness'' over the Labour Party. Despite efforts to draw a line under the bitter infighting sparked by his frontbench reshuffle, Sir Keir risked being dragged into a new confrontation on Monday over the role of the Labour grandee, who is said to be providing political counsel to him. Lord Mandelson, who rose to prominence as Tony Blair’s "fixer" during the New Labour era, has been increasingly active in recent weeks and has used a number of media interviews to blame Labour’s electoral woes on Jeremy Corbyn and the hard-Left. Following the loss of his former seat in the Hartlepool by-election, Lord Mandelson on Sunday also called for Labour to rid itself of the influence of "hard left factions” in the trade union movement. The comments have provoked a major backlash among left-wing MPs and union leaders, who yesterday wrote to the Labour leader to demand he distance himself from the remarks. John McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor, said: "Unless Keir Starmer curtails Mandelson’s influence there will be more division."

  • Lindsey Graham: People Trying To Erase Donald Trump Will 'Wind Up Getting Erased’

    The South Carolina Republican once warned the GOP "will get destroyed" by Trump.