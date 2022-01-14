Pipeline outside New Orleans spills 300,000 gallons of diesel, killing thousands of animals

NextShark

A Vietnamese restaurant in Iowa was subjected to severe criticism from an angry customer who called the way their traditional phở was prepared “disgusting.” Pho Real Kitchen and Bar, an authentic Vietnamese restaurant in Des Moines, received an email from the customer who was shocked to find uncooked slices of beef in their to-go order, reported We Are Iowa. Vy Nguyen, the manager of the family-run business, shared that the restaurant has recently been receiving negative comments and reviews from customers who did not like the way their orders were prepared.