Pipeline outside New Orleans spills 300,000 gallons of diesel, killing thousands of animals

More than 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel burst from a severely corroded, decades-old pipeline outside of New Orleans last month, killing thousands of animals. An earlier inspection revealed the pipeline needed immediate repair.

