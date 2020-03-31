Pipeliner Releases 3.0 -- Productivity in a Time of Uncertainty

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeliner today announced its most comprehensive release since bringing its Cloud version to market in September 2018. This release includes over 520 items, twice the amount of all releases combined during the same period last year. This demonstrates exceptional productivity in a time of uncertainty in the industry and validates the strategy implemented over the past number of years of operating a virtual business with multiple remote teams across the globe. In addition to increased efficiency, the company structure has allowed Pipeliner to be green and environmentally-friendly.

The standout feature of this new release is the Automatizer, a unique process automation tool embedded in Pipeliner CRM. This point and click, visual tool allows customers to automate routine and manual tasks to increase efficiency and consistency while allowing their salespeople to focus on other high value selling activities.

Selling today is growing ever more complex and so are the number of variables, data points, and inefficient processes that can slow down and impact the sales cycle. With the new Automatizer, customers can use conditions and triggers to automate and improve many of these processes. Plus as the Automatizer is a no-code solution with a visual, easy-to-use interface any user can quickly learn how to build automations. These automated processes can include webhooks and third-party integrations.

"Companies are all looking at digital processes to meet current and future challenges to be able to manage their business more efficiently. Pipeliner CRM is, therefore, leading the market in releasing the most advanced, no-code, visual automation engine, Automatizer," said Nikolaus Kimla, founder and CEO of Pipelinersales "Now our customers can automate repetitive and routine tasks, build new automated process to improve efficiency and consistency within their sales cycles and focus their salespeople on their most high-vale activities."

Some of the ways the Automatizer workflow automation drives greater efficiency is by:

Scheduling tasks

Triggering alerts

Automating emails

Reducing human error

Pipeliner will be bringing even more automation features and capabilities to Automatizer in the coming quarters as part of its commitment to being at the forefront of enabling much needed digital processes.

Some other features of this release include:

Audit Log/Change Log

Email Recipient Enhancements

Enhanced Contact Merging

Navigator Functionality & Interface Enhancements

Integration with Zapier - opens Pipeliner to integrate with an additional 2,000 applications

