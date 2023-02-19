Pipestone Energy Corp.'s (TSE:PIPE) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Pipestone Energy's (TSE:PIPE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 16% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Pipestone Energy's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pipestone Energy is:

39% = CA$218m ÷ CA$560m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.39 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Pipestone Energy's Earnings Growth And 39% ROE

First thing first, we like that Pipestone Energy has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 25% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Pipestone Energy's considerable five year net income growth of 76% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Pipestone Energy's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 35% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Pipestone Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Pipestone Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Pipestone Energy's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Pipestone Energy by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

