Piqua man accused of sexually assaulting toddler arrested

A Piqua man is in jail after allegedly sexually assaulting a toddler.

Police received a 911 call around 12:40 a.m. Friday from a female who said an unknown man was sexually assaulting her toddler in an upstairs bedroom.

The man ran away from the house after being discovered.

An investigation led police to identify Jesse Hartman, 34, as a suspect. He was arrested roughly twelve hours after the sexual assault was reported.

Hartman was booked in the Miami County Jail on rape and burglary charges, according to Piqua police.

Anyone with additional information on Hartman or the incident is asked to call Piqua police at (937)-778-2027 or Crime Stoppers at (937)-615-8477.