Piqua man accused of vandalizing cell phone towers pleads guilty

A Piqua man accused of vandalizing five cell phone towers in Miami County last year pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Christopher Daniels, 36, pleaded guilty to seven charges including aggravated trespass, trespass in a habitation, disrupting public service and vandalism.

Daniels faces up to 11.5 years in prison and a maximum fine of $37,500.

In early December 2022 Daniels is accused of driving to five different cell phone towers in Miami County, ramming them with his truck and attempting to shut down the power by yanking cables, Troy Police said.

He took the power out at two of the towers causing a 34-hour disruption in service for one, and 28 hours for the other tower.

“He felt like evil was going to come out of the clouds and cause murder and chaos,” Gates told Hershovitz. “He was trying to take the power out of the towers.”

He was found competent to stand trial and sane at the time of the offenses, according to a court-ordered evaluation.

Daniels also allegedly broke into two homes in Troy, police said.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 8.