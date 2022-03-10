Piqua man charged with 10 child porn counts

Mar. 10—A Piqua man was arraigned Thursday in Miami County on child pornography-related charges.

Zachary A. Stearns, 30, appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court following his March 4 indictment for 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Bond was set at $10,000 for Stearns, who remains in the Miami County Jail.

If he posts bond, the judge ordered that he has no access to computer sites involving children and no unsupervised visits with children, according to court documents.

A March 21 pretrial conference is scheduled in his case.