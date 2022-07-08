Piqua man pleads guilty to January 6 riot charges

A Piqua man has pleaded guilty to charges connected to the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol.

Terry Lynn Lindsey of Piqua plead guilty to four misdemeanor charges, including Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Officials have set Lindsey’s sentencing hearing for July 15.

Court documents indicate that Glenn Wes Lee Croy and Jennifer Horvath, of Colorado, drove Lindsey to Washington, D.C. and harassed officers during a violent demonstration at the Capitol Building.

“At approximately 2 p.m. the defendant and Wes Croy joined other individuals on the West Lawn who surrounded a group of Metropolitan Police Department Officers, attempted to prevent their access to the U.S. Capitol Building, and yelled at the officers,” documents released by The United States District Attorney’s Office said. “The rioters, including Lindsey, accused the officers of being ‘oathbreakers’ and implored the officers to retreat.”

Lindsey and Croy later have gained entry into the Capitol Building and joined a mob gathering inside, documents showed.

“As they entered, Lindsey joined the crowd chanting, ‘Who’s house? Our house,’” records said. “From there, Lindsey, Croy, and Horvath walked into the Crypt and joined the crowd as it overwhelmed United States Capitol Police officers.”

Capitol Police removed Lindsey from the premises but he re-entered the building a second time.

“Lindsey evaded a group of Metropolitan Police Department and Capitol Police Officers who were attempting to clear the hallway outside the Rotunda,” records said. “Lindsey, Croy, and Horvath then entered the Rotunda before being forced to exit the U.S. Capitol Building again.”

A federal prosecution memorandum lists Lindsey’s criminal record as containing 21 prior arrests and convictions on drug and alcohol charges. The memo also notes an “other than honorable” discharge from the U.S. Army.

Lindsey is set to be sentenced July 15.











