Piqua man sentenced in Capitol riot; officer says trauma still there today

Jul. 15—A Metropolitan Police officer who tried to keep a Piqua man and other rioters out of the rotunda in the U.S. Capitol said Friday that he still suffers from the trauma of Jan. 6, 2021.

"Bruises and scars have healed but emotional and mental trauma from that day stays with me," the officer said.

The comments were made during the sentencing of Terry Lindsey, who authorities said was picked up from Piqua and driven to Washington D.C. for a political rally and then marched to the U.S. Capitol where he unlawfully entered the Capitol twice.

Lindsey was sentenced Friday to five months of incarceration along with three years of probation by Chief United States District Judge for the District of Columbia Beryl Howell.

Authorities said Lindsey was part of a group that surrounded and taunted Metropolitan police outside the capitol and a group that confronted law enforcement inside. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Lindsey was not charged for his alleged interactions with police, but the Metropolitan Police officer asked the judge to sentence him to the maximum sentence, one year of incarceration, in the case. The officer, who wasn't named during the hearing, told the court that he was a firm believer in free will, and Lindsey chose to break the law during the Capitol riot.

The officer recounted getting home after the Capitol riots and greeting his waiting family. He said as he went into the bathroom and undressed to get a shower, his wife fell to the floor and cried because his arms and legs were bloodied and bruised.

"I'll never forget the tears and sadness in my wife's eyes or the worry on her face," the officer said.

Federal prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum that Lindsey climbed through metal scaffolding and entered the capitol.

Lindsey exited the building after being ordered to by police, but remained on the grounds for 40 to 45 minutes, court documents say. He then re-entered the capitol building, the court document says.

While inside, authorities say Lindsey took a picture with another person in front of a bust of Abraham Lincoln.

Prosecutors said that during an interview with the FBI at the time of his arrest, Lindsey didn't tell them the truth and minimized his participation. They said video evidence of the day contradicted his statements to authorities.

Lindsey spoke during the sentencing and told the judge that he is remorseful for his actions, but contended he wasn't an instigator and was more of a witness.

"I am sorry about what happened," Lindsey said. "I am sorry about what my participation was."

He and his lawyer asked the judge to limit his sentence to two months, saying that he has a steady job and needs to support his family.

Lindsey was ordered into custody Friday after the sentencing was issued. Howell said Lindsey violated his conditions of release while the case was pending numerous times.