Piqua officers hit by fragments from 'unintentional discharge' ID'd

Apr. 28—Three Piqua officers suffered minor leg injuries Tuesday afternoon when they were struck by bullet fragments from a pistol that fired in the police station garage.

A group of six officers were cleaning their weapons around 1:20 p.m. after a day of range training when one of the firearms had an "unintentional discharge" of a single round, said Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department.

The Piqua officers struck by the fragments after the round struck a concrete floor were identified Wednesday evening as Rick Beasley, a 23-year veteran of the department; Todd Voskuhl, a 16-year veteran of the department; and Mike Casey, a 10-year police veteran with one year at the Piqua department.

The officer handling the weapon when it discharged was identified as Adam Coe, a seven-year veteran of the department.

The three injured officers were able to walk to an ambulance before they were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center. They were treated and released, and none of the officers has any work restrictions. One officer did take off Wednesday, but two of them reported for duty, Grove said.

"The investigation on how this incident occurred, including testing the firearm, is ongoing," Grove said. "Any disciplinary action will be determined after the investigation is completed."