Piqua police to celebrate National Night Out with neighborhood block parties

The Piqua Police Department and PROTECT Piqua Board of Trustees will be participating in National Night Out across town August 1.

National Night Out provides first responders an opportunity to interact with local neighborhoods and participate in community-building activities.

The police department will be hosting numerous block parties throughout the city from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Community crime prevention starts at the neighborhood level,” Piqua Chief of Police Rick Byron said in a news release. “So we want to use National Night Out to build stronger neighborhoods in every area of the city.”

Piqua PD encourages all residents to join law enforcement and other community partners outside throughout the evening.

You can call Piqua Officer Chris Walters at 778-2027 (Extension 3027) or Chief Rick Byron at 778-2027 (Extension 3036) for additional information and to register your block on the list of official National Night Out block parties.